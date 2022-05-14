SEA Games: Singapore's Chan Jun Kai wins wushu gold in men's taijijian

HANOI - National wushu exponent Chan Jun Kai clinched the gold medal in the men's taijijian at the Hanoi SEA Games on Saturday (May 14).

This is Singapore's first gold in the sport in Vietnam and Chan's second piece of silverware after he claimed the men's taijiquan bronze on Friday.

Chan scored 9.72 at the Cau Giay Gymnasium to finish ahead of Indonesia's Nicholas Nicholas (9.71) and Jones Llabres Inso of the Philippines (9.70)

Chan had clinched the bronze in the men's taijijian at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.