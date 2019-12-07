SEA Games: Singapore swimmer Darren Chua wins 200m freestyle gold, Quah Ting Wen claims 50m fly title

SINGAPORE - Darren Chua clinched the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle on Saturday (Dec 7) at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre.

The Singaporean came in first in 1min 48.26sec, just ahead of Malaysia's Welson Sim (1:48.52). Vietnam's Quy Phuoc Hoang was third with his time of 1:48.59.

Compatriot Jonathan Eu was fourth in 1:50.91.

In the women's 50m butterfly, Quah Ting Wen continued her fine form, claiming the gold in 26.50sec. Thailand's Ard Jenjira Srisa was second in 26.64, followed by the Philippines' Jasmine Alkhaldi (27.09).

Gan Ching Hwee won a silver medal in the women's 400m freestyle.

The 16-year-old's timing of 4min 14.56sec saw her come in behind defending champion Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (4:13.20). Thailand's Natthanan Junkrajang was third in 4:17.59.