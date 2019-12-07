SEA Games: Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira misses out on 200m gold, wins the bronze

CLARK - Out to reclaim her 200m crown at the 30th SEA Games, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira suffered heartbreak for a second Games in a row as she finished third in the 200m final on Saturday (Dec 7) to settle for the bronze.
The 23-year-old, who won her first 200m gold in 2015 but lost the title to Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh two years later, clocked a time of 23.77sec in the final to finish behind local favourite Kristin Knott and Tu Chinh.
Knott, who had broken Filipino great Lydia da Vega's 30-year-old national record in the heats with her 23.02sec run, won the gold in a new Games record of 23.01, while the Viet sprinter took the silver in 23.55sec.