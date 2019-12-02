SEA Games: Singapore retain badminton women's team bronze after 3-1 loss to Indonesia in semis

SINGAPORE - The national female shuttlers lost 3-1 to Indonesia in the SEA Games badminton women's team semi-final at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila on Monday (Dec 2).

In the absence of a third-place play-off, this meant Singapore retained the joint-bronze medal they claimed at the last SEA Games.

In the first singles, world No. 25 Yeo Jia Min lost 2-0 (21-15, 23-21) to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who is one rung higher in the world rankings.

Jin Yujia and Nur Insyirah Khan also lost 2-0 (21-8, 21-8) to Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Apriyani Rahayu in the women's doubles.

World No. 99 Jaslyn Hooi then managed to spring an upset when she bounced back to beat Indonesia's world No. 27 Fitriani 2-1 (13-21, 21-16, 21-16) in the second singles match.

But Singapore's resistance ended when Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto beat Shinta Mulia Sari and Crystal Wong 2-0 (21-15, 21-19) in the second doubles.

In Tuesday's final, Indonesia will meet defending champions Thailand, who beat Malaysia 3-0 in the other semi-final.