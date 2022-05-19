SEA Games: Singapore men's bowlers clinch bronze in team event

HANOI - The Singapore men's bowling team settled for bronze at the SEA Games on Thursday (May 19).

The quartet of Jaris Goh, Timothy Tham, Cheah Ray Han and Darren Ong racked up 4,158 pinfalls at the Vincom Megamall Royal City's Heroworld Bowling Centre, finishing behind champions Philippines (4,357) and runners-up Malaysia (4,269).

Earlier, Tham and Goh had won a silver medal while Cheah and Ong took the bronze in the doubles, which was won by Indonesia's Hardy Rachmadian and Ryan Leonard Lalisang.

The women's team competition takes place later today, with singles champion Cherie Tan, who teamed up with bronze medallist New Hui Fen to win the doubles gold, aiming for her third title in Hanoi.