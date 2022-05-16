SEA Games: Singapore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang wins historic silver, sets new national record

HANOI - On his fourth attempt, national hurdler Ang Chen Xiang finally won a medal in the 110m hurdles final at the SEA Games.

The 27-year-old clocked 13.94sec on Monday (May 16) to finish second behind the Philippines' Clinton Kingsley Bautista's gold medal wining time of 13.78 sec.

Thailand's Nathaphon Dansung was third in 13.99sec while Ang's teammate Chong Wei Guan finished last in 14.95 sec.

Ang said: "It's a recognition of the hard work in the last 10 years. Hurdles is an event where an athlete matures later and all my hard work over the years has finally paid off.

"This is the fruit of my labour. Not every athlete gets to taste it and I once wondered if I was on the right track."

This is Singapore's first medal at the event since Pasupathy Parameswaran clinched bronze at the 1989 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Ang also shaved 0.03sec off his national record, which he had set at the Singapore National Track & Field Championships in January.

In the women's 100m hurdles final, Nur Izlyn Zaini lowered her national record by 0.01 sec after she clocked 13.87sec.

Her timing however was only good enough for her to be placed fifth out of six competitors. Vietnam's Nguyen Bui Thi won the gold medal in 13.51 sec.

It brought an end to two straight bronze medals at the biennial event for the 24-year-old Izlyn. At the 2017 Games, she became the first Singapore woman to win a medal in the discipline at the Games since 1979.