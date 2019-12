Figure skater Chloe Ing won Singapore's third gold of the 30th SEA Games at the SM Megamall on Sunday (Dec 1).

The 21-year-old scored 102 in the free skate for an overall 152.67 points.

Ing, who won silver at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games when winter sports made its debut, had scored 50.67 in the short programme on Friday to be second behind Filipina Alisson Perticheto (53.65).

Perticheto, 22, scored 79.11 in the free skate to take the silver with a 132.76 total.