SEA Games: Double delight as S'pore retain women's foil team title and bag historic gold in men's epee team

HANOI - It was double delight for Singapore's fencers at the SEA Games on Tuesday (May 17), when the men's epee team clinched their first gold medal in history by defeating hosts and two-time defending champions Vietnam, while the women's foil team retained their title.

The men's epee team comprising Elliot Han, Samson Lee, Simon Lee and Sito Jian Tong staged a stirring comeback to pip Vietnam 37-36 in a dramatic final at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium.

The women's quartet of Denyse Chan, Cheung Kemei, Chloe Ng and Maxine Wong, who had also bagged a silver in the individual event last Saturday, defeated the Philippines 33-28 in the final. They had beaten the hosts 45-22 in the semi-finals.

The two titles have taken Singapore's tally in the sport to five gold medals at the Hanoi Games.

Earlier, there were two other first-time gold medallists - men's individual foil specialist Jonathan Au Eong and the women's epee team of Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Elle Koh, Rebecca Ong and Victoria Lim.

Elle, 14, also defeated Kiria Tikanah in the women's individual epee final to become one of the Republic's youngest gold medallists at the Games.