SEA Games: Singapore dominate men's foil team final to beat Thailand to the gold medal, epee women lose final

MANILA - Singapore's fencers put up a dominant performance to win the SEA Games men's foil team title on Saturday (Dec 7).

Darren Tan, Kevin Chan, Jet Ng and Joshua Lim beat Thailand 45-26 at the World Trade Centre in Manila.

Singapore got off to a comfortable 10-0 start by the end of two bouts, leading 12-1 in the third before their opponents won six points in a row.

Thailand, whose line-up included individual gold medallist Mayakarn Chornnasun, closed the gap to within three points in the fourth bout but Singapore pulled away to lead comfortably once more. There was no looking back for the 2015 champions as they clinched the country's fourth fencing gold of these Games.

Earlier on Saturday, the women's epee team of Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Cheryl Lim, Victoria Lim and Rebecca Ong had to settle for the silver after losing 45-39 to the Philippines in the final.

The other three fencing golds came from the women's foil team, individual women's foil and individual women's epee.

Team events were not contested at the 2017 SEA Games.