SEA Games: Singapore captures first gold in Philippines thanks to wushu's Yong Yi Xiang

SINGAPORE - Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang clinched Singapore's first gold at this year's SEA Games as he won the men's changquan event at the World Trade Centre in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday (Dec 1).

The 25-year-old finished first with a score of 9.70, edging out Malaysia's Wong Weng Son (9.68) for the gold.

Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep came in third with 9.60 points.

Yong's compatriot and the defending champion Jowen Lim was sixth (9.53).

Yong had won the event at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, where he also bagged a bronze medal in the men's cudgel.

At the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, he got the bronze medal in the men's bare hands duilian with teammate Lee Tze Yuan.

Fellow Singaporeans Vera Tan (9.43) and Ho Lin Ying (9.40) finished sixth and ninth respectively in the women's taijiquan final, while Samuel Tan came in sixth (9.44) in the men's taijiquan final.