SEA Games: Singapore bowling quartet reclaim women's team gold after eight years

SINGAPORE - Singapore's bowlers ended an eight-year wait for a gold medal in the women's team event as they emerged champions at Manila's Coronado Lanes on Friday (Dec 6).

The gold medal, which they last won at the 2011 SEA Games in Indonesia, was theirs after the team of Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen and sisters Daphne and Cherie Tan scored 4,833 pinfalls.

Malaysia came in second after scoring 4,803, followed by the Philippines (4,735).

The Singaporeans were ranked second after the morning's first block, trailing leaders the Philippines by 19 pinfalls, and returned to the lanes with all guns blazing to take the lead early in the second block, which they held on to.

The quartet were part of the team in 2011, with Jasmine Yeong-Nathan and Jazreel Tan completing the line-up.

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the women's team lost their gold to Malaysia and were second best again at the next edition in 2017.

The men's team, who were gold medallists at the previous SEA Games, failed to retain their title, coming in fifth with 4,652 pinfalls.

Malaysia were this year's winners (4,980), followed by the Philippines (4,937) and Thailand (4,896).

Three - Jaris Goh, Basil Ng and Cheah Ray Han - from the quintet that won the event two years ago remained in the squad and were joined by debutant Alex Chong.

The women's team gold added to the bowlers' tally of one gold, one silver and two bronzes at this year's Games.

On Tuesday, New had won the women's singles while Ng bagged a bronze medal in the same event. Cheah was a bronze medallist in the men's singles.

In the women's doubles on Wednesday, New and Ng had clinched the silver medal.