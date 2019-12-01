SEA Games: Singapore beat Thailand 61-31 to set up rematch with Malaysia in netball final

SINGAPORE - The Republic's netballers will get another chance for revenge against arch rivals Malaysia after beating Thailand 61-31 in their SEA Games semi-final clash on Sunday (Dec 1).

Malaysia are defending champions and booked their spot in Monday's final after a 64-40 win over Brunei in the earlier match at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Against the Thais, Singapore started aggressively and race to an 8-0 lead at the start of the first quarter, which ended 17-6 to the 2015 champions.

The game swung Thailand's way after a slew of changes from coach Natalie Milicich in the second quarter and they outscored Singapore 13-12, but the latter still had the upperhand as they went into the break with a 29-19 advantage.

Singapore extended that lead to 45-24 after three quarters and closed out the final 15 minutes for a comfortable win.

In all four editions of the biennial Games where netball has featured, the gold medal match has always been between Singapore and Malaysia.

At the 2017 Games, Singapore were dethroned after Malaysia beat them 65-41 at the Juara Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

On Friday in the preliminary round, Singapore had also lost 54-49 to their Causeway neighbours.