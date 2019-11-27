SEA Games: Singapore beat Malaysia in water polo but win marred by injury to Wayne Chong

NEW CLARK CITY, THE PHILIPPINES - Singapore's water polo team opened their SEA Games campaign on a victorious note on Wednesday (Nov 27), claiming a comprehensive 17-5 win over neighbours Malaysia in the Causeway Derby.

However, the win was marred by a wrist injury to Wayne Chong, whose fitness to continue the rest of the competition will be determined only after he undergoes x-rays on the injury.

Tang Yee Heng made a significant impression on his debut, top scoring with four goals. Captain Koh Jian Ying and Lee Cheng Kang contributed a hat-trick each. The rest of the goals came from Yu Junjie (2), Ooi Yee Jia, Chiam Kun Yang, Goh Wen Zhe, Ang An Jun and Chong.

Singapore used a five-goal burst in the second quarter as the platform for their victory, but despite the win, head coach Dejan Milakovic was more concerned about the injury suffered to Chong.

"I'm very worried about Wayne and his hand, hopefully he will be able to continue playing for the rest of the competition, but we will need to wait for the result of the x-ray tonight. About the game tonight, the boys did enough to get the win, but there was not enough motivation in them," he said in a press release.

His charges will take on Indonesia on Thursday in what has been billed as the biggest game of the tournament.

Singapore have won the gold medal in every edition of the SEA Games.