SEA Games: ‘She said yes!’ - Proposal perfect ending to triathlete Bryce Chong’s outing

SINGAPORE – On Monday morning, national triathlete Bryce Chong stood at Kep beach, his heart pounding and palms sweaty.

It was not a race, however, that was making him jittery. Instead, the 26-year-old had another nerve-racking task to complete just hours after finishing his final SEA Games event – proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Sheryl Foo.

And there were happy tears, and cheers, for the couple as Foo said yes in front of his teammates and friends who had gathered to witness the happy occasion.

Chong, who won Singapore’s first Games medal in Cambodia with a bronze in the men’s aquathlon on Saturday – he also finished fifth in the triathlon on Monday – said the proposal was “tenfold” more stressful than competing in a race.

“Everyone was looking at me and already knew what was happening, but when the moment comes you have to do everything prim and proper, you don’t want to make any mistakes,” he added.

“I thought of doing it at the medal ceremony venue but I thought it would be too crowded. It was nice to do it at the triathlon’s start point along the beach because it signifies the start to another phase in both our lives.”

Having bought the wedding ring in mid-2022, Chong was unable to find a suitable moment to pop the question, until one of his friends suggested he propose during the Games.

Chong pulled off the surprise with the help of his teammates, such as women’s triathlon bronze medalist Louisa Middleditch, who gathered the team to witness and capture photographs and videos of the proposal.

Foo, 26, said she was caught off-guard when Chong got down on one knee.

The interior designer said: “My mental state was recovering because I was very nervous throughout the day because of his race. They wanted to take a group photo by the beach and I thought we would return to the hotel to rest after that.

“After recovering from the shock, I’m just very happy about how it went, it was a special moment.”

The timing was “just right” as it was the first time she had travelled abroad to support Chong in a race, and his bronze medal made the experience sweeter, said Foo. She was unable to attend his Games debut in 2019 due to work commitments.