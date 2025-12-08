For subscribers
Sporting Life
SEA Games remain an athlete’s first stage of discovery
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
- Joseph Schooling learned a crucial lesson at his first SEA Games: careful preparation and awareness are vital for athletic success, both physically and mentally.
- The SEA Games serve as a proving ground for athletes to assess their capabilities, resilience, and competitive spirit in a high-pressure environment.
- These Games offer athletes a platform to discover their potential, manage internal competition, and strive for continuous improvement, regardless of the outcome.
AI generated
At 4am, on his first competition day in 2011, at his first SEA Games in Palembang, arrived a painful lesson for Joseph Schooling.
Eat carefully. Be aware. Think smart.