SEA Games: Peter Gilchrist wins 6th consecutive English billiards gold

SINGAPORE - Reigning world champion and current world No. 1 Peter Gilchrist lived up to his top billing as he successfully defended his SEA Games English billiards men's singles crown on Monday (Dec 9).

At the Manila Hotel, the 51-year-old beat familiar foe Nay Thway Oo 3-0 in the best-of-five, 100-up final for his sixth consecutive gold medal in this event since his first title in Laos 2009. Since then, he has beaten Nay in the 2013 final and 2017 semi-final.

In Monday's final, even though Nay had his chances at the table and managed in each of the three frames, he failed to capitalise and Gilchrist duly punished him.

Unlike his flawless run to the top of the podium in 2017 when he did not drop a single frame, the Middlesbrough native did meet some resistance in his 3-1 wins over Indonesia's Marlando Sihombing and Thailand's Yuttapop Pakpoj in their quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Regardless, this SEA Games gold caps a terrific year for Gilchrist who won the World Billiards Championship in October for his sixth world title to add to previous long-up triumphs in 1994, 2001, 2013 and 2016, as well as a 2015 victory in the 150-up format.