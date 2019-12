SINGAPORE -Noah Lim has won gold for the Republic in the men's jiu-jitsu (62kg) final, after defeating Thailand's Kuntong Suwijak at the LausGroup Event Centre in New Clark City in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon (Dec 9).

Noah, 17, beat 18-year-old Kuntong via submission to win Singapore's 45th gold medal at the Philippine games.

However, another Singaporean exponent, Benjamin Chia, 21, lost his (85kg) final to home athlete Roxas Dean Michael, 28, to settle for the silver medal.