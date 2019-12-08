SEA Games: Singapore stun Philippines to win first softball gold

SINGAPORE - The Republic's men's softball team stunned the home favourites when they tasted SEA Games glory for the first time after upsetting the Philippines 6-1 in the grand final at the Clark International Sports Complex in New Clark City on Sunday (Dec 8).

The home nation has dominated the sport at the SEA Games. Its women have won gold in all 10 editions the sport has featured in the SEA Games - including this year - while its men lost only once before Sunday's result.

The only other time the Philippines were pipped to the gold medal at the SEA Games was in 1997, when the men's team finished runners-up to Indonesia in Jakarta.

Singapore's win was all the more remarkable given they were thumped 8-0 by the Philippines in the two teams' first meeting at these SEA Games, on Wednesday (Dec 4).

But when the two sides met again in the page play-offs two days later, Singapore posted a 4-3 win, a result which Philippine daily Philstar Global described as "what could be the biggest upset in the sport" at the SEA Games.

Thanks to the page format of the competition, the Philippines still made the final after they beat Indonesia 9-0, but were then upset a second time by Singapore on Sunday.