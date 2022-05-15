SEA Games: Lawyer Tan Zong Yang wins Singapore's first men's 400m medal in 47 years

HANOI - Tan Zong Yang became the first Singaporean man to win a medal in the 400m at the SEA Games in 47 years when he finished third at the My Dinh Stadium on Sunday (May 15).

The 27-year-old lawyer clocked 47.46sec, behind Thailand's Joshua Atkinson (46.44) and Vietnam's Phuc Le Ngoc (47.27), to pick up the historic medal.

Only two other Singaporeans have made the podium in the event - Ho Mun Cheong in 1969 and Cheah Kim Teck in 1975.

In the women's high jump, Michelle Sng leapt 1.75m to become the first Singaporean woman to win three SEA Games medals in the discipline with a second-place finish.

She had claimed a bronze in 2015 and won the gold medal two years later.

The gold went to Vietnam's Pham Thi Diem (1.78m) with the bronze also going to a home hope, Pham Quynh Giang (1.70m).

