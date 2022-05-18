SEA Games: Koen Pang, Wong Xin Ru best teammates to claim mixed doubles table tennis title

HANOI - Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru won Singapore's first table tennis gold at the SEA Games in Vietnam on Wednesday (May 18).

They beat teammates Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian 3-2 (11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-5) in the all-Singapore final at the Hai Duong Gymnasium.

Pang and Wong started on the right foot, storming to a 6-0 lead in the first game and dominating it.

The second was a much closer affair, with Zeng and Chew upping the ante but Chew then sent the ball into the net on three straight occasions to hand Pang and Wong the game.

The third saw a series of long rallies with both teams evenly matched before Zeng and Chew edged ahead and later continued their momentum to force a decider.

However, Pang and Wong regrouped to dominate the rubber and clinch the gold.

The women’s doubles pair of Zhou Jingyi and Zeng settled for the silver after losing 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-7) to Thai defending champions Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang.

Chew and Ethan Poh, 2017 silver medallists, will compete in the men's doubles final later.

