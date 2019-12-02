SEA Games: Hamillatu, Nujaid and Kamal deliver silat gold for Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Republic's silat exponents delivered their first gold medal at the ongoing SEA Games when Hamillatu Arash, Nujaid Hasif and Kamal Nazrul emerged victorious in the men's seni regu team event at the Subic Bay Exhibit and Convention Centre in the Philippines on Monday (Dec 2).

With a total of 466 points, they were ahead of Thailand (458) and Malaysia (453).

The gold would taste especially sweet for Hamillatu and Nujaid, who claimed the bronze in the same event two years ago in Malaysia.

Team-mate Iqbal Abdul Rahman added a silver in the men's seni tunggal singles event with 461 points, nine behind Filipino champion Tacuel Edmar, and one ahead of Indonesia's Sulistianto Dino.

At the last SEA Games, Singapore's silat team brought home two golds, four silvers and six bronzes. This year's silat competition runs until Friday, with nine gold medals up for grabs.