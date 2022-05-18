SEA Games: Gan Ching Hwee is 1st winner of women's 1,500m race, her 4th gold

HANOI - Gan Ching Hwee won her fourth individual gold at this year's SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18), cruising to victory in the women's 1,500m freestyle in 16min 36.73sec.

The 18-year-old Singaporean also claimed a unique piece of history in becoming the first winner of this event, which is making its maiden appearance at the regional meet this year.

She finished well ahead of Vietnam's My Tien Vo Thi (16:55.88) and Yarinda Sunthornrangsri (17:07.45).

The crowd at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace also witnessed another significant moment minutes later when sprint queen Amanda Lim lost the women’s 50m freestyle title that she had held since 2009.

She touched the wall in 25.39 seconds, behind Thai Srisa-Ard Jenjira (25.12). Compatriot Quah Ting Wen was third in 25.49sec.