SEA Games: Cycling chief Hing Siong Chen to lead Team Singapore in Cambodia

SINGAPORE – Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen will lead Singapore as chef de mission at the SEA Games in Cambodia in May, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old family physician, who is also a member of the SNOC’s executive committee, was appointed alongside two assistant chefs de mission, former national footballer Lim Tong Hai and ex-national bowler Jasmine Yeong-Nathan.

Fifty-six athletes also earned the nod at the SNOC Appeals Committee meeting on Monday and will join the 516 who were selected earlier on Jan 16, 2023. A total of 572 athletes are set to compete across 30 sports at the May 5-17 Games.

Among those who made the appeals list were athletes in e-sports (mixed Valorant team), jujitsu, pentanque and sepak takraw.

Dr Hing said: “Leading Team Singapore at the SEA Games is a tremendous privilege which I am looking forward to with plenty of excitement. Being able to do so with two capable and experienced former national athletes – Jasmine and Tong Hai – puts us in good stead in our preparations for the Games.

“I wish all Team Singapore athletes who are training hard to perform at Cambodia the best, and look forward to a successful outing in May.”

At the previous edition in Hanoi, Singapore returned home with 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals. The Republic’s best medal haul was at home in 2015 – 84 gold, 73 silver and 102 bronze – while the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur (58-59-71) was its best away Games.