CLARK, PHILIPPINES - Jiu-jitsu exponent Constance Lien has won Singapore's second gold in the sport in the women's ne-waza Under-62kg final.

The 20-year-old, who won a silver at last year's Asian Games, defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Ngoc Tu to clinch the gold on her SEA Games debut.

Kwan Yen Wei and Fiona Toh also won bronze medals in the men's Under-77kg and women's Under-55kg respectively.

