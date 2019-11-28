SEA Games: Charmaine Soh earns record 119th cap while leading netballers to win over Thailand

SINGAPORE - Singapore captain Charmaine Soh became the most capped netballer in the Republic's history on Thursday (Nov 28), on her 119th official outing in the nation's colours.

The previous record holder was Premila Hirubalan, who was on 118.

Soh led the team to their third win on the trot at the SEA Games with a 60-35 win against Thailand.

The Republic, the 2015 champions and 2017 runners-up, face their stiffest challenge against reigning gold medallists Malaysia today in Laguna, the Philippines.

The top four teams in the group phase qualify for Sunday's semi-finals with the final held a day later at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.