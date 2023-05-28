SEA Games champion Ang Chen Xiang’s first hurdle was an old study table

SINGAPORE – National athlete Ang Chen Xiang’s start in track and field involved an old study table, which his father turned into a makeshift hurdle.

He was only 12 and his brother Ding Hui, 10, when Ang Kwee Tiang taught his sons how to jump.

“My dad took apart an old study table and made two hurdles using the legs. That was how he taught us the basics of hurdling,” said Dr Ang, who won a gold medal in the 110m hurdles at the SEA Games in Cambodia on May 10.

“He didn’t want us to spend our school break in front of the computer. So we were always out doing sports. My elder sister became a swimmer for the (national inter-schools competition) and my elder brother did pole vaulting,” he added.

Younger brother Ding Hui is currently his coach.

The study table had served him well. The 28-year-old is currently a paediatric resident at the Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children’s Medical Institute.

His top place finish was Singapore’s first gold in the event 56 years after Osman Merican’s win in 14.9sec at the 1967 Bangkok Games.

Dr Ang had finished joint-first with Thailand’s Natthaphon Dansungnoen after both hurdlers crossed the line in 13.831sec.

He said he was not focused on the finish, but in running a good race.

“The sporting world is relentless and success is few and far between. You have to be prepared to fail a lot more times than you succeed. But when you are focused on the end goal, you will get lost along the way,” he said.

“During the race, my focus is on technical execution, even when I’m fatigued...when I cross the line, I will know that my race technique was smooth and that I was achieving my personal best.”

He recorded a personal best in the race – his 12th national record in the event. His previous best was 13.89sec, which he set at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships in April.

His father, now 62, was himself a national youth hurdler. His 1985 mark of 15.64sec in the 110m hurdles put him ninth in Singapore’s all-time list.