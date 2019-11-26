SEA Games: Big Singapore contingent but likely small turnout at opening ceremony due to clash of schedules

SINGAPORE - The Republic will send its biggest away contingent for the SEA Games in the Philippines, but that might not appear the case when Team Singapore marches out in Saturday's (Nov 30) opening ceremony.

Due to logistical and competition scheduling issues, most of Singapore's 647 athletes will not even be in the country when the Nov 30-Dec 11 Games officially kicks off at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

Bocaue is located between Clark and Manila, about two hours' drive from either city, where a number of the competition venues are located.

Attending the opening ceremony is further complicated by the Philippines' decision to decentralise the Games. There are a record 56 sports and these are spread out over four clusters across the country.

In most cases, Singapore's athletes are scheduled to arrive two days before their respective competitions begin. This means those in sports like shooting (begins from Dec 3), swimming (Dec 4), athletics (Dec 6) and rugby sevens (Dec 7) will miss the glitzy show.

National basketballer Chase Tan, 29, and his teammates only land in the Philippines capital on Dec 2, two days before they face the hosts in their first round robin game.

Tan, who attended the opening ceremonies at the 2013 and 2015 editions, said: "I'm bummed that we are going to miss out as it would be a great chance to mingle with the other athletes.

"That said, it will not affect our spirits for the SEA Games and we are looking forward for the competition to start."

Some national athletes are in the Philippines - like the football, netball, floorball and water polo teams as these events have already begun - but they are not required to attend the parade as all of them have matches on Sunday.

Singapore Amateur Boxing Association president Syed Abdul Kadir highlighted how opening ceremonies tend to stretch for hours and "it is always chaotic after every opening ceremony" and "by the time you reach your (accommodations) it is usually midnight or even later."

For high jumper and SEA Games debutant Kampton Kam, it is a case of deja vu. The 18-year-old departs Singapore on Dec 4. He said: "The opening and closing ceremonies of major Games are definitely among the highlights, and to be a part of it would be an honour.

"But sometimes you are just not able to... it was the same for me at last year's Youth Olympic Games (in Argentina), where I was not able to stay for the closing ceremony because (of academic commitments)."