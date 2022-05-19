SEA Games: Archer Contessa Loh breaks Singapore's 9-year gold drought

HANOI - After an almost nine-year wait, a national archer is on top of a SEA Games podium once again after Contessa Loh won gold in the women's individual compound event on Thursday (May 19).

Loh, 27, bagged Team Singapore's 39th gold medal of the Hanoi Games after a 144-140 win over home favourite Phuong Thao Le of Vietnam in the final.

It is Singapore's first archery gold since Chan Jing Ru won the individual women's recurve event at the 2013 Games. The last time a Singaporean archer claimed a medal in the women's compound event was in 2005, when Maryanne Gul won bronze.

Since 1983, when the Republic hosted the Games, only Chan and Tan Pek Hoon, who won two golds in the women's individual 70m competition as well as the women's overall title, have reached the top of the podium.

Another Singaporean, Madeleine Ong, claimed the bronze after a 146-140 win in the play-off against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hai Chau.

At the last edition of the Games in 2019, Singapore did not have any medals to show for while it had one silver in 2017.

