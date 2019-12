MANILA - Singapore fencer Amita Berthier retained her SEA Games crown after beating compatriot Maxine Wong in the women's foil final on Tuesday (Dec 3).

At the World Trade Centre in Manila, Wong started well to go up 3-1 and kept her lead as Berthier appeared to experience discomfort in her left ankle and called for the doctor while down 9-10.

But the 18-year-old Berthier recovered to win the next six points and clinch the gold.