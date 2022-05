HANOI - The SEA Games are a family affair for some among the 424-strong Singapore contingent competing at the Hanoi SEA Games.

Dancesport has siblings Gary and Chelsy Tsan, as well as Jerome and Rachel Teo, silat the brothers Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin and Sheik Ferdous while the diving team has the Ong twins, Sze En and Rei En.