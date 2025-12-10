Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – Veteran national kayakers Stephenie Chen and Lucas Teo have won a gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games on Dec 10 with victory in the mixed canoe sprint kayak double 500m final.

At the royal Thai navy rowing and canoeing training centre in Rayong, Chen, 33, and Teo 35, finished ahead of five competitors from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar.

They were first in 1min 49.086sec ahead of Vietnam (1:49.902) and Indonesia (1:50.985), who claimed the silver and bronze respectively.

This is Singapore’s second gold medal at the Dec 9-20 Games.

Earlier in the day, national taekwondo exponents Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudhairi and Nicholas Khaw won Singapore’s first gold medals at the 2025 SEA Games. The pair prevailed in the mixed recognised poomsae pair final at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Bangkok.

The latest victory at the biennial event means that Chen has bagged her sixth gold medal of the SEA Games. She had last competed at the Games in 2015 on home soil where she bagged two golds and a silver. In 2013, she also won two gold medals while she won one title in 2011.

Chen, who is an Asian Games silver medalist became the first Singaporean kayaker to make an Olympic C final in Paris 2024 .

For Teo, this is his fourth Games gold medal.

At the 2022 edition in Hanoi, Teo won the K1 1,000m event before he teamed up with Brandon Ooi to win the men’s K2 1,000m final.

The 2025 edition of the biennial sporting event was officially opened on Dec 9. Over 12,000 athletes will compete across 50 medal sports, with 574 gold medals on offer. Singapore will field its largest-ever contingent, with 930 athletes – including 551 debutants – to feature in 48 sports.

At the last Games in Cambodia, where canoeing was excluded, the Republic’s 554 athletes across 30 sports won 51 golds, 43 silvers and 64 bronzes to finish sixth in the overall standings.

At the 2022 edition in Hanoi, Singapore won two gold medals and one bronze in canoeing.