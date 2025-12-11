SEA Games 2025: Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson makes history with 9.94sec in 100m heats

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Thailand's Puripol Boonson in action during the men's 100m heats of the SEA Games.

BANGKOK – Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson became the first South-east Asian to go under 10 seconds in the 100m, clocking 9.94sec in the SEA Games heats at the Suphachalasai National Stadium on Dec 11.

In the process, he broke the SEA Games record held by Indonesia’s Suryo Agung Wibowo, who clocked 10.17sec in 2009.

Puripol, 19, topped Heat 1 ahead of Singapore’s Marc Louis and Malaysia’s Jonathan Nyepa, who clocked 10.38sec and 10.48sec respectively to qualify for the final.

In the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Louis claimed a silver in the same event, clocking 10.39sec, behind Thailand’s Soraoat Dabbang (10.37) and ahead of Malaysia’s Haiqal Hanafi (10.44).