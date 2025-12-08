SEA Games 2025: Team Singapore athletes settle in Thailand in preparations for the Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ceremonial guards raising the Singapore flag at the SEA Games national flag raising ceremony at the open area beside Hua Mark Indoor Stadium on Dec 8.

– Excitement over the SEA Games may be mild in Bangkok , but the buzz is picking up among Team Singapore’s athletes as they stream into the Thai capital ahead of the opening ceremony on Dec 9.

As there is no Games village at this edition of the biennial event, athletes and officials are scattered across the city in various hotels as they prepare to take on the region’s best.

Most of the Games’ 50 sports will be contested in Bangkok, with 10 disciplines, originally set for Songkhla, also moving to the capital following severe floods in the southern Thai province. The rest of the events, such as sailing and women’s football, are held in Chonburi.

Swimmer and Games debutant Chan Junhao, who is in Bangkok, said: “The (hotel) rooms are spacious and overall just a really nice place for us to focus and lock in for the next eight days.

“I’ve been rooming with Teong (Tzen Wei), and we’re having an awesome time. We spent a lot of time chilling and bingeing on episodes of (American sitcom) Brooklyn Nine-Nine together.”

The rest of Team Singapore have had fairly smooth journeys so far, aside from some minor hiccups.

The chess team, one of those whose competition venue was moved from Songkhla to Bangkok, arrived on Dec 8, but were made to wait three hours for their hotel transfer, causing them to miss their training session.

Debutante Sara-Ann Ang, who will be playing in the Makruk (Thai chess) event, said: “It was a long wait and I think the whole situation was a bit uncertain, because we weren’t sure how long we were going to be waiting for.

“It (the situation) might probably be because we were one of the events that were moved from Songkhla, so probably all the logistics and arrangements for the affected sports were also quite last minute. Luckily, they still managed to accommodate us.”

Asked if she would be keen to catch other Singapore athletes in action, Ang said: “I hope so. I want to see if I can catch them on rest days or after my last game. I would love to watch Shanti Pereira in action or perhaps badminton.”

Other minor issues were raised by a badminton athlete who did not want to be named, saying that there were flies in the cupboard of his hotel room.

Jason Teh, however, felt that “so far everything is good”.

When asked what could be improved, the world No. 21, who was part of the men’s badminton team who won a bronze on Dec 8, said that he needed time to get used to the competition venue.

He added: “Maybe I could do a little bit better, because I don’t know if it was the mat or my shoes, I just found it a bit weird running on the court, so I don’t really dare to lunge fully.

“But because I already tested the court today, I think tomorrow will be better.”

Handballer Darius Tan is ready to compete at the SEA Games. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DARIUS TAN

Darius Tan, vice-captain of the men’s handball team, who arrived at their Chonburi base on Dec 6, said the team had a good impression of their hotel and that they are “looking in good form”.

He added: “Initially, it was straight into training mode on the first and second day. However, a few of us managed to take a short walk around the resort and explore the beach area after training yesterday.”

The Games will officially open on Dec 9, with over 12,000 athletes from the region competing across 50 medal sports. Singapore will field its largest-ever contingent of 930 athletes, including 551 debutants.

Chef de mission Lawrence Leow noted that Team Singapore are settling in well in Thailand, adding: “The organisers have been tremendously supportive and we are grateful for the wonderful spirit and warmth shown by our Thai hosts.

“As we look forward to the Games officially opening tomorrow (Dec 9), I am confident that our Team Singapore athletes will give their best on and off the field of play, and represent Singapore with pride as ambassadors of our nation.”

Back home, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted his well wishes to the Singapore contingent on social media.

He said: “To all our athletes, we are behind you every step of the way. Do your best and give it everything you’ve got. We are all cheering for you. Go Team Singapore!”