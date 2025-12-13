SEA Games 2025: Sprinter Marc Louis breaks national 200m record in heats

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore sprinter Marc Louis (centre) competing in the men's 100m finals at the SEA Games.

BANGKOK - Singaporean sprinter Marc Louis clocked a national record during the 200m men’s heats at the SEA Games on Dec 13.

At the Suphachalasai National Stadium, Louis, 23, ran 20.88 seconds to finish first in Heat 2, with his time 0.01sec quicker than his mark set in August.

Thailand’s Thawatchai Himaiad (20.90sec) and Vietnam’s Ngan Ngoc Nghia (20.91sec) were second and third in his heat.

In heat1 1, Thai sensation Puripol finished first with a time of 20.61sec, Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee was second (20.86sec) and Neil Michael Catral of the Philippines was third (20.91sec).

Singapore’s Harry Irfan Curran placed fourth (21.71 sec) to earn a spot in the final.

Louis will be looking to win Singapore’s first medal in the event since Hamkah Afik bagged a silver medal in the 200m at the 1993 Games.

On Dec 11, Louis finished fourth in the men’s 100m final in 10.32sec, as Thailand’s rising star Puripol Boonson won gold in 10sec, while Indonesia’s Lalu Zohri (10.25) and Malaysia’s Danish Iftikhar Roslee (10.26) claimed the silver and bronze.

Louis won a silver in the 100m in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.