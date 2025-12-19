SEA Games 2025: S’pore’s Izaac Quek retains table tennis treble after winning men’s singles crown

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Izaac Quek celebrating after scoring a point against Indonesia's Bima Abdi Negara in the men's singles final at the SEA Games on Dec 19.

BANGKOK – Singapore teenager Izaac Quek retained his treble of table tennis titles at the SEA Games after winning the men’s singles event on Dec 19.

The world No. 138 defeated Indonesia’s unranked Bima Abdi Negara 11-6, 11-8, 11-3, 13-11 at the Central Westgate Mall to clinch back-to-back singles crowns.

Quek, 19, had earlier won the men’s team event with teammates Koen Pang, Josh Chua, Ellsworth Le and Clarence Chew on Dec 14, before picking up the men’s doubles title with Pang three days later.

His latest win takes Singapore’s medal tally in table tennis to four golds, one silver and two bronzes.

In the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Singapore won four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.