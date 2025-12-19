Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: S’pore’s Izaac Quek retains table tennis treble after winning men’s singles crown

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Izaac Quek celebrating after scoring a point against Indonesia's Bima Abdi Negara in the men's singles final at the SEA Games on Dec 19.

Singapore's Izaac Quek celebrating after scoring a point against Indonesia's Bima Abdi Negara in the men's singles final at the SEA Games on Dec 19.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

avatar-alt

Melvyn Teoh

Follow topic:

BANGKOK – Singapore teenager Izaac Quek retained his treble of table tennis titles at the SEA Games after winning the men’s singles event on Dec 19.

The world No. 138 defeated Indonesia’s unranked Bima Abdi Negara 11-6, 11-8, 11-3, 13-11 at the Central Westgate Mall to clinch back-to-back singles crowns.

Quek, 19, had earlier won the men’s team event with teammates Koen Pang, Josh Chua, Ellsworth Le and Clarence Chew on Dec 14, before picking up the men’s doubles title with Pang three days later.

His latest win takes Singapore’s medal tally in table tennis to four golds, one silver and two bronzes.

In the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Singapore won four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

More on this topic
SEA Games 2025: Singapore reclaim gold in table tennis mixed doubles, retain men’s doubles title
SEA Games 2025: Singapore men’s water polo team win gold No. 29 in 30 editions

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.