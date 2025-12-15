SEA Games 2025: Singapore bowler Charmaine Chang strikes gold in women’s singles

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Charmaine Chang (left) beat compatriot Colleen Pee in the semi-finals of the women's singles bowling event.

BANGKOK – Singapore bowler Charmaine Chang clinched gold in the women’s singles on Dec 15.

At the Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Ratchayothin, Chang beat Malaysia’s Natasha Roslan’s 234-191 in the final.

Fellow Singaporean Colleen Pee took home the joint-bronze with Indonesia’s Sharon Limansantoso.

Pee (1263) and Chang (1230) had qualified for the quarter-finals after six games in the preliminaries, placing fifth and eighth respectively.

Pee beat Thailand’s Chawakorn Wutti 204-196 in the one-round last-eight, while Chang dispatched Philippines’ top qualifier Marian Lara Posadas 234-209.

In the semi-finals, the Singaporeans were neck and neck after three perfect frames, and after a spare each, they were tied again on 109 after five frames.

Ultimately it was Chang who prevailed 244-234 to set up a finale with Natasha, who beat Santoso 214-207.

The sport last featured in the biennial Games in the 2021 edition in Vietnam, where the Republic’s bowlers Cherie Tan and New Hui Fen clinched gold and bronze in the women’s singles respectively.