SEA Games 2025: Sombre but smiling, Thailand says Sawadee with opening show

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The lighting of the SEA Games torch, producing a controlled green-flame effect, during the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games at Rajamangala National Stadium.

– The return of the region’s largest multi-sport event, the SEA Games, is typically a cause for celebration in South-east Asia, though for Thailand, the Land of Smiles has not been smiling of late.

The hosts of the 33rd edition of the Games have been hit by a series of issues and incidents – the floods in the south, death of the Queen Mother Sirikit and ongoing border conflicts with Cambodia.

The buzz in the capital Bangkok has been muted ahead of the Dec 9-20 Games but, as King Maha Vajiralongkorn officially opened the event – which reportedly cost $456 million baht (S$18.6 million) – at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 9, organisers will be hoping to bring joy to the nation and its neighbours.

The sport-loving country, which last held the Games in Korat in 2007, were also the first hosts of the SEA Games, then known as the South-east Asian Peninsular Games, in 1959.

As a result of the floods, 10 sports (boxing, pencak silat, men’s football, chess, judo, kabaddi, karate, wrestling, petanque and wushu) have been moved from Songkhla to Bangkok.

While the mood in the Rajamangala National Stadium was sombre on Dec 9, spectators filled two-thirds of the 51,000-seater venue – with one stand closed for the aquatics show – to catch the two-hour opening ceremony, which started with a video tribute to the late Queen Mother.

A celebration of the country’s culture and colour, the show’s highlights included the appearance of Thai beauty queen Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the country’s first Miss World, and performances from top artists including BamBam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) from popular K-pop group Got7, as well as muay thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

Among the VIPs in the stadium were Queen of Thailand Suthida and Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (left) waving to the crowd during the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 9. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

In his speech at the ceremony, King Vajiralongkorn said: “It is my greatest pleasure to extend our warmest welcome to all here present – athletes, competitors and representatives of all the countries taking part at these SEA Games.

“May the Games proceed in perfect harmony, transparency and fair play.

“May it attain all its noble objectives and strengthen even further the close ties of friendship between the countries of this region.”

Over 12,000 athletes will compete across 50 medal sports, with 574 gold medals on offer. Singapore will field its largest-ever contingent, with 930 athletes – including 551 debutants – to feature in 48 sports.

Singapore were represented by flag bearers Noah Lim (ju-jitsu) and Yeo Jia Min (badminton), with 112 athletes and officials from volleyball, ju-jitsu, ice hockey, badminton and chess taking part in the parade at the ceremony.

Said Yeo: “This is my first time carrying the Singapore flag at an opening ceremony, and it’s an experience I’ll always treasure.

“Thailand has been a warm and welcoming host, and I’m incredibly proud of my teammates for giving their all in every match.”

Lim added: “To me, the flag represents our hopes, our dreams, and the support of everyone back home. I feel a deep sense of pride and responsibility leading our contingent in this major event .

“The energy here at the Rajamangala stadium is electric... It was really cool to be part of the opening ceremony with athletes from all over, K-pop stars and even the royal family.”

It was no surprise that Thailand’s contingent received the loudest cheers, though the ongoing conflict saw a lukewarm reception for the Cambodian team.

In a fitting finale to SG60, The Straits Times is predicting an ambitious haul of 60 gold medals for the Singapore contingent, which would be their largest-ever overseas victory, if successful.

At the 2023 edition of the Games in Cambodia, Team Singapore brought home 51 golds, 43 silvers and 64 bronzes.

As Thailand’s first two-time taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit lit the Games “green flame” to kick off 12 days of competitive sport, supporters in the region will be keeping watch on their TV and mobile screens as the action unfolds across the Bangkok metropolitan region and Chonburi province.

Sawadee krap Thailand, and let the Games begin!