SEA Games 2025: Soh Rui Yong medically cleared to compete in 10,000m

Singaporean distance runner Soh Rui Yong wins the national men's marathon title at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2025 on Dec 7.

BANGKOK – National distance runner Soh Rui Yong has received medical clearance to participate in the 2025 SEA Games, Singapore Athletics (SA) confirmed on Dec 8.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for SA said: “Following an irregular finding during his routine pre-Games screening last week, Soh was referred for a specialist cardiology assessment. The specialist conducted a full evaluation and concluded that Soh is fit to compete, with no cardiac concerns that would prevent him from racing.”

Soh, 34, who completed a unique double by winning both the national marathon and half-marathon titles at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 6 and 7 will now be able to travel to Bangkok for the Games. The two-time men’s marathon champion, who won a silver in the 10,000m in the 2023 edition, is aiming for a podium finish in the same event on Dec 16.

On Dec 4, his participation in the Games had appeared in doubt after his electrocardiogram (ECG) – a test to track one’s heart activity – showed “abnormal” results during a routine pre-Games medical screening.

The matter was then referred to Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) High Performance Sport Institute (HPSI), and Soh underwent a follow-up check-up on Dec 5.

SportSG noted in a statement on Dec 4 that all Singapore athletes undergo “comprehensive medical assessments” as part of its protocol for all major Games.

The latest development is a boost for Soh, who is pencilled in for only the 10,000m, despite qualifying for three events, including the men’s marathon. On Nov 29, he clocked 30min 33.29sec at the Nittaidai Challenge Games in Tokyo to eclipse the previous 10,000m national record of 31:02.40 set by Shaun Goh in August.