SEA Games 2025: Siti Khadijah is S’pore’s first women’s wushu sanda medallist
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
- Siti Khadijah Shahrem won a joint bronze in women's sanda 60kg at the SEA Games, Singapore's first female wushu sanda medallist.
- She defeated Laos' Bulisavong Sudalath 2-0, securing the medal after a 2-0 semi-final loss to Myanmar's Hnin Nu Wah.
- Siti Khadijah switched to wushu after missing silat selection, training in sanda from August under a Sport Singapore programme.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Siti Khadijah Shahrem became Singapore’s first female wushu exponent to win a sanda medal at the SEA Games, when she claimed joint bronze in the discipline’s 60kg category on Dec 14.
The 24-year-old former silat exponent finished third after a 2-0 defeat by Myanmar’s Hnin Nu Wah in the semi-finals.
Earlier in the day at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, she beat Laos’ Bulisavong Sudalath 2-0 in the quarter-finals to guarantee herself a historic medal.
Singapore has only had one other medal in the discipline, a bronze by Ivan Lim at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.
The Chinese martial art of wushu comprises two forms – Taolu is the performance of choreographed routines, while sanda is a full-contact combat sport.
This is not Siti Khadijah’s first time standing on the podium at the biennial event. The former silat fighter clinched bronze in Class F (70-75kg) at the Hanoi Games.
She missed out on selection for the Thailand Games after falling short at the Singapore Silat Federation’s internal selection trials in March.
That prompted her switch to wushu
her switch to wushuand she began training in sanda in August, as a result of a new cross-combat sports strategy programme introduced by Sport Singapore’s High Performance Sport Institute.