SEA Games 2025: Siti Khadijah is S’pore’s first women’s wushu sanda medallist

SINGAPORE – Siti Khadijah Shahrem became Singapore’s first female wushu exponent to win a sanda medal at the SEA Games, when she claimed joint bronze in the discipline’s 60kg category on Dec 14.

The 24-year-old former silat exponent finished third after a 2-0 defeat by Myanmar’s Hnin Nu Wah in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, she beat Laos’ Bulisavong Sudalath 2-0 in the quarter-finals to guarantee herself a historic medal.

Singapore has only had one other medal in the discipline, a bronze by Ivan Lim at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

The Chinese martial art of wushu comprises two forms – Taolu is the performance of choreographed routines, while sanda is a full-contact combat sport.

This is not Siti Khadijah’s first time standing on the podium at the biennial event. The former silat fighter clinched bronze in Class F (70-75kg) at the Hanoi Games.

She missed out on selection for the Thailand Games after falling short at the Singapore Silat Federation’s internal selection trials in March.