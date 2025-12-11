SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira retains 100m title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– The Supachalasai National Stadium has proven to be Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s happy hunting ground as she clinched gold in the SEA Games women’s 100m on Dec 11.

The 29-year-old clocked 11.36sec to emerge victorious ahead of Thailand’s Khanonta Jirapat (11.54) and Ha Thi Thu (11.58) of Vietnam.

In the 2023 edition, Pereira won the 100m gold in 11.41sec, ahead of Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd (11.58) and Vietnam’s Tran Thi Nhi Yen (11.75).

It was at this venue in July 2023 when she clinched a historic sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships.

She had clocked a national record 11.20sec in the 100m to become Singapore’s first gold medallist at the continental competition.

Next up is another title defence for her when she competes in the women’s 200m on Dec 13.

Earlier, Singapore sprinter Marc Louis finished fourth in the men’s 100m after clocking 10.32.

Singapore's Marc Louis en route to clocking 10.38sec in the SEA Games 100m heats on Dec 11. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson was victorious in 10.00sec, with Indonesia’s Lalu Zohri (10.25) and Malaysia’s Danish Iftikhar Roslee (10.26) behind him.

In the heats, Puripol had become the first South-east Asian to go under 10 seconds in the century sprint when he clocked 9.94sec.

In the process, the 19-year-old broke the SEA Games record held by Indonesia’s Suryo Agung Wibowo, who clocked 10.17sec in 2009.

In the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Louis claimed a silver in the 100m, clocking 10.39sec, behind Thailand’s Soraoat Dabbang (10.37) and ahead of Malaysia’s Haiqal Hanafi (10.44).

Full report to follow.