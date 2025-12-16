SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Max Maeder cruises to kitefoiling gold in debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PATTAYA – Singapore’s Olympic bronze medallist Maximilian Maeder has claimed the kitefoiling gold at the SEA Games on Dec 16 with a day to spare after a perfect run in 12 races in the waters off Jomtien Beach.

There will be four more races on Dec 17 but the SEA Games debutant has an unassailable lead over his rivals.

Thailand’s Joseph Weston currently sits second, ahead of Warner Janoya of the Philippines and Indonesia’s Wayan Wiranatha.

The 19-year-old Singaporean has had a year of change after the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he clinched a bronze medal.

Maeder switched his coaching set-up ahead of his next Games bid in Los Angeles in 2028.

After spending five years with coach Ivica Dolenc, he began training with the Swiss team under coach Matthieu Girolet in mid-2025.

His 2025 campaign has seen some highs and lows. He first retained his Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta title in April, before placing second at the French Olympic Week.

The two-time world champion then won the European championships in May, before two second-place finishes at the youth European championships and the world championships – both behind 20-year-old Italian rival Riccardo Pianosi.

Max Maeder has had a perfect run so far, winning all 12 of his races in Thailand. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

At the Formula Kite Youth World Championships on Nov 1, he placed fourth, finishing outside the podium in an official event for the first time since 2021.

Earlier on Dec 14, fellow sailors Ryan Lo (ILCA7), Ethan Chia (boys’ optimist) and Jania Ang (ILKA6), each picked up gold for the Republic.

There were also silvers from Austin Yeo in the boys’ ILCA4 and Anya Zahedi in the girls’ optimist, while her older sister Nia Zahedi clinched a bronze in the girls’ ILCA4.