SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Jedd Tan clinches Ju-jitsu gold in the men’s 77kg final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – Singapore Ju-jitsu exponent Jedd Tan clinched gold in the men’s 77kg fighting category after beating Thailand’s Aunjai Chanwit in the final on Dec 10.

At the Navaminda Kasatriyahiraj Air Force Academy, the 18-year-old Singaporean emerged tops in a close final, which the former won 16-9.

The pair took a while to get points on the board before tying it at 4-4. Tan then led 8-5 against the home favourite with a minute remaining in the three-minute match before holding out for the win.

En route to the final, the Singaporean beat Vietnam’s Van Suu, before taking down Thailand’s Polput Kampanart and Indonesia’s Artz Brilliant Perfecto.

Tan is the youngest member of the Singapore squad and had won the lightweight category of the Singapore Ju-jitsu Open 2023.

He then picked up gold in last year’s Southeast Asia Regional Ju-jitsu Championship in the Under-21 ne-waza 85kg category, and was fifth at the Asian Championship in the fighting system 77kg competition.

At the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Singapore Ju-jitsu won one gold, one silver and two bronzes.