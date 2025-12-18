Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s foil, epee fencers win gold No. 5 and No. 6 in Thailand

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's men's foil fencers beat Malaysia in the team final at the SEA Games to claim gold. Lim Tzien Yih Jonathan, Raphael Tan Juan Kang, Samuel Elijah Robson, Soh Heng Xu Julian at Fashion Island Shopping Mall during the Thailand SEA Games in Bangkok on Dec 17, 2025.

Singapore's men's foil fencers Raphael Tan (left) and Jonathan Lim are part of the team who beat Malaysia in the final at the SEA Games.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

avatar-alt

Deepanraj Ganesan

Follow topic:

BANGKOK – The gold rush continued for Singapore’s fencers at the 2025 SEA Games after victory in the men’s foil team final on Dec 18.

At the Fashion Island Shopping Mall’s Island Hall, the team of Jonathan Lim, Samuel Robson, Julian Soh and Raphael Tan beat Malaysia 45-20 to clinch the top spot. At the 2023 Games in Cambodia, Singapore’s men’s foil team won a silver medal.

The second gold of the day and an overall sixth gold for Singapore in fencing was won by the women’s epee team of Elle Koh, Kiria Tikanah, Esther Tan and Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar.

The quartet secured a 45-36 win over hosts Thailand, for Singapore’s third consecutive gold medal in the event at the Games.

Earlier in the day, the women’s sabre team of Juliet Heng, Christine Tan, Jermaine Tan and Jae Lim won a silver medal after a 45-32 loss to Thailand in the final.

The Singaporean quartet beat defending champions Vietnam 45-41 in the semi-final to achieve the Republic’s best finish in the women’s sabre event after four previous bronzes.

In 2023, Singapore finished as the Games’ top fencing nation with a record seven golds in 12 categories, emerging victorious in both the men’s and women’s epee and foil individual events. The women also clinched an individual sabre gold, along with the epee and foil team titles.

More on this topic
SEA Games 2025: A family surprise inspires fencer Amita Berthier to top of the podium
SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s fencers celebrate perfect day with three golds

Deepanraj Ganesan is a sports journalist at The Straits Times focusing on football, athletics, combat sports and policy-related news.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.