SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s foil, epee fencers win gold No. 5 and No. 6 in Thailand

Singapore's men's foil fencers Raphael Tan (left) and Jonathan Lim are part of the team who beat Malaysia in the final at the SEA Games.

BANGKOK – The gold rush continued for Singapore’s fencers at the 2025 SEA Games after victory in the men’s foil team final on Dec 18.

At the Fashion Island Shopping Mall’s Island Hall, the team of Jonathan Lim, Samuel Robson, Julian Soh and Raphael Tan beat Malaysia 45-20 to clinch the top spot. At the 2023 Games in Cambodia, Singapore’s men’s foil team won a silver medal.

The second gold of the day and an overall sixth gold for Singapore in fencing was won by the women’s epee team of Elle Koh, Kiria Tikanah, Esther Tan and Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar.

The quartet secured a 45-36 win over hosts Thailand, for Singapore’s third consecutive gold medal in the event at the Games.

Earlier in the day, the women’s sabre team of Juliet Heng, Christine Tan, Jermaine Tan and Jae Lim won a silver medal after a 45-32 loss to Thailand in the final.

The Singaporean quartet beat defending champions Vietnam 45-41 in the semi-final to achieve the Republic’s best finish in the women’s sabre event after four previous bronzes.

In 2023, Singapore finished as the Games’ top fencing nation with a record seven golds in 12 categories, emerging victorious in both the men’s and women’s epee and foil individual events. The women also clinched an individual sabre gold, along with the epee and foil team titles.