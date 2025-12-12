SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s 3x3 basketballers claim historic silver medal after losing to Thais

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Xu Duanyang in action against Thailand in the SEA Games men's 3x3 basketball final on Dec 11. Thailand won 21-18.

History was made at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 11, as Singapore clinched their first SEA Games medal in 3x3 basketball with the men’s team winning a hard-earned silver.

It was also the Republic’s first silver medal in SEA Games basketball since the women’s five-a-side team finished second in Vietnam in 2003. Since then, Singapore had won only the bronze in the men’s five-a-side game twice (2013, 2015).

A stunning 21-20 win over the Philippines in the semi-finals on Dec 11 helped the men’s 3x3 team achieve the feat.

Although they lost 21-18 to hosts Thailand in the final, it was the first time a 3x3 basketball team from the Republic had stood on the podium of the biennial meet since the event was introduced to the Games in 2019.

Asked how it felt to have made history, captain Aufa Putra said: “Super proud, we’ve set our eyes on it and worked really hard towards it. We just wanted to show all the effort that we have put in was not going to waste.

“It means a lot, I have always said pressure is a privilege and to have that upon us is something I’m proud of.”

This was only Singapore’s second appearance in the Games’ 3x3 basketball event after their debut in 2023 in Cambodia, where they failed to reach the last four.

Hence, many had expected the team to fall short in their semi-final against the Philippines, who won the inaugural 3x3 event on home soil in 2019.

However, the Republic never lost hope, believing in themselves every step of the way.

They got their campaign off to a great start on Dec 10, thumping Myanmar 21-5, before losing 18-13 to Thailand.

But they rebounded the next day with a 20-18 win against Indonesia to qualify for the semi-finals.

Capitalising on their height advantage, the Philippines took control of the game, with the 2.11m Kakou Kouame a constant threat.

But the Republic stayed disciplined and stuck to their game plan, relying on speed and ball movements to maintain their lead.

With 2min 25sec remaining, Xu Duanyang notched a crucial two-pointer to put Singapore ahead 19-17.

Two hard-earned lay-ups then helped Singapore pull off a 21-20 win to book their place in the gold-medal match.

Despite trying their best to exact their revenge on the hosts, the Republic found themselves on the back foot from the start.

Thai players Frederick Lish and Chanatip Jakrawan’s chemistry was on full display, controlling the game with their experience and two-man playmaking.

The hosts also leaned on big man Chanatip inside the arc with his towering 2.04m frame giving them the edge as they sealed victory.

Singapore's Liam Blakney (right) playing in the SEA Games men's 3x3 final against Thailand on Dec 11. Thailand won 21-18. PHOTO: KONG CHONG YEW/SNOC

Despite the loss, the achievement still stands as an outstanding one for Singapore.

Aufa expressed his gratitude for being able to be a part of the feat as he eyes a gold in the 2029 Games on home soil – a target that the Basketball Association of Singapore has set.

“Being able to bring the medal home, is a feeling I will never forget,” he said.

“It’s only the first step for us. We have bigger goals that we have set our eyes on.”