SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to watch on Dec 18

Archery

Ellie Low, Jeannice Low, Madeleine Ong Women’s compound team final (11am)

Eer Jiang Ying, Ellie Low, Erwan Zulfaqar, Desmond Kwa, Jeannice Low, Madeleine Ong, Ng Woon Teng Mixed compound team bronze medal match (2pm)

Madeleine Ong Women’s compound individual final (3pm)

Diving

Avvir Tham, Max Lee Men’s 3m springboard final (3pm)

Fencing

Elle Koh, Esther Tan, Filzah Hidayah, Kiria Tikanah Women’s epee team semi-finals (12.45pm), final (3pm)

Jonathan Lim, Raphael Tan, Samuel Elijah Robson, Julian Soh Men’s foil team, semi-finals (12.45pm), final (3pm)

Juliet Heng, Jae Lim, Christine Tan, Jermaine Tan Women’s sabre team semi-finals (noon), final (3pm)

Softball

Singapore v Thailand, Women’s team prelims (10.30am)

Singapore v Philippines, Men’s team final (3pm)

Triathlon

Louisa Middleditch, Ng Xuan Jie, Rachel Hew Women’s duathlon team relay final (7.30am)

Ahmad Arif, Benjamin Khoo, Nicholas Rachmadi Men’s duathlon team relay final (9.15am)

Ahmad Arif, Benjamin Khoo, Louisa Middleditch, Rachel Hew Mixed duathlon team relay final (11.30am)

Cycling

Elizabeth Liau, Valencia Tan, Women’s track scratch final (3pm)

Events to watch

Tennis

Rising tennis star Alexandra Eala will be aiming to become the Philippines’ first women’s singles champion since 1999 as she comes up against Thailand’s world No. 240 Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the final. If 53rd-ranked Eala achieves the feat, it will also be her first gold medal at the SEA Games, having won three bronzes from the Hanoi edition in 2022 and two bronzes – the women’s team and mixed doubles – at the ongoing Games.

Football

Vietnam, the men’s football champions in 2019 and 2022, are back in the final after finishing third at the last Games. But they will face a tough battle against hosts Thailand, who will be backed by a partisan crowd at the Rajamangala National Stadium as they seek their first crown since 2017.

Fun fact of the day

In a bid to earn their first men’s ice hockey title at the SEA Games, Indonesia parliament approved the naturalisation of four Russian players in August to bolster the national team. The players – Savelii Molchanov, Evgenii Nurislamov, Artem Bezrukov and Adel Khabibullin – joined the Indonesian national ice hockey team under a bilateral co-operation deal signed with Russia in June 2025. The move has reaped results as the Indonesian team will make their first appearance at a SEA Games final on Dec 19, after they finished last in 2017 and 2019.