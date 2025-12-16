SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to watch on Dec 17
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
Singaporeans in action (Selected)
Fencing
Maxine Wong, Amita Berthier Women’s foil individual prelims (11am), semi-finals, final (4pm)
Simon Lee, Si To Jian Tong Men’s epee individual prelims (11am), semi-final, final (4pm)
Chan Phu Xien, Julius Tan Men’s sabre individual prelims (1pm), semi-finals, final (4pm)
Table tennis
Izaac Quek, Ellsworth Le Men’s singles prelims (11am, 3.40pm)
Zeng Jian Women’s singles prelims (4.20pm)
Koen Pang, Izaac Quek Men’s doubles semi-finals (1pm), final (8pm)
Ser Lin Qian, Loy Ming Ying Women’s doubles semi-finals (12pm), final (8pm)
Koen Pang, Zeng Jian Mixed doubles semi-finals (11am), final (7pm)
Sailing
Maximilian Maeder Men’s kiteboarding formula kite (1pm)
Elkan Oh Men’s windsurfing iQFoil Open (1pm)
Angel Chew Women’s windsurfing iQFoil Open (1.05pm)
John Wong Men’s windsurfing iQFoil Under-19 (1.10pm)
Jonathan Chan Men’s windsurfing Techno 293 Plus Open (1.15pm)
Muay
Ginny Teo Women’s 54kg final (4pm)
Events to watch
Football
Vietnam’s women’s football team have already secured a total of 1.2 billion dong (S$58,700) in bonus money from the Vietnam Football Federation for reaching the SEA Games final. They are in for another windfall should they make it five titles in a row at Chonburi Stadium. Standing in their way are the Philippines, who have made it to their maiden football final at the Games.
Muay
Singapore will record its best finish in Muay at the Games, after Ginny Teo booked her spot in the women’s 54kg final with a 29-28 win over Vietnam’s Dinh Thi Hoa in the semi-finals. The Republic has only ever won bronze medals in the sport, with the last one coming via Cheryl Gwa at the Hanoi Games in 2022. Teo will come up against Thailand’s Nirawan Tangchio for a shot at gold.
Social moment of the day
Though they lined up as competitors, chasing medals and podium places, the men’s street final at the SEA Games’ skateboarding competition on Dec 14 showcased the beauty of sport. As Indonesia’s Basral Graito Hutomo came down the ramp, overwhelmed with emotion after securing the gold medal, competitors and officials from Malaysia and the Philippines embraced him in celebration of his accomplishment.