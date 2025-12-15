SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to watch on Dec 16

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s Juliet Heng (left) will be looking to retain her women's sabre crown as the fencing competition gets under way at the SEA Games.

Singaporeans in action (Selected)

Athletics

Amelia Goh, Jade Chew (women’s high jump) final (5.30pm)

Low Jun Yu (men’s pole vault) final (5.40pm)

Eric Yee (men’s discus throw) final (5.55pm)

Vanessa Lee (women’s 3,000m steeplechase) final (6pm)

Chloe Chee, Tia Louise Rozario (women’s long jump) final (6.10pm)

Soh Rui Yong, Shaun Goh (men’s 10,000m) final (6.20pm)

Reuben Lee, Zubin Muncherji, Calvin Quek, Subaraghav Hari Tamil Selvam, Thiruben Thana Rajan (men’s 4x400m relay) final (7.25pm)

Fencing

Elle Koh, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman (women’s epee individual) preliminary (1pm), semi-finals, final (4.30pm)

Jonathan Lim, Raphael Tan (men’s foil individual) preliminary (1pm), semi-finals, final (4.30pm)

Christine Tan, Juliet Heng (women’s sabre individual) preliminary (2.30pm), semi-finals, final (4.30pm)

Table tennis

Clarence Chew, Loy Ming Ying; Koen Pang, Zeng Jian (mixed doubles) preliminary (11am), quarter-finals (12.40pm)

Clarence Chew, Josh Chua; Izaac Quek, Koen Pang (men’s doubles) preliminary (3pm), quarter-finals (8pm)

Chloe Lai, Tan Zhao Yun; Ser Lin Qian, Loy Ming Ying (women’s doubles) preliminary (4.20pm), quarter-finals (8.40pm)

Events to watch

Athletics

It has been a tough season for Filipino pole vaulter E.J. Obiena, who has struggled with a back injury in 2025. The world championship medallist will be looking to put a difficult season behind him as he eyes a fourth-straight gold at the SEA Games.

Singapore’s Soh Rui Yong will also be one to watch as he aims to get on the podium again in the men’s 10,000m. There had been uncertainty over whether the 34-year-old, who clinched silver in 2023, would be able to compete at the regional meet, after his electrocardiogram in a pre-Games medical screening showed “abnormal” results, but he eventually received the green light.

Fencing

The Singapore fencing team have been a dominant force at the SEA Games, topping the medal table in the last three editions. As the fencing competition gets under way, the Republic’s fencers will be looking to extend their reign as they defend all three events that are being contested.

Fun fact of the day

Leicester City’s Thai chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and his brother Apichet took time off running the King Power duty-free retail empire to compete at the 2025 SEA Games, where they were part of the polo team that clinched gold for the hosts in the 2-4 goals event on Dec 10.

They dedicated the win to their late father Vichai, who died in 2018 when his helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from Leicester’s King Power Stadium.