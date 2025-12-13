SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 14

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly; Singapore Quah Ting Wen (lane 3); Singapore Quah Jing Wen (lane 4); at the Sports Authority of Thailand Swimming Pool during the SEA Games in Bangkok on Dec 13, 2025.

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION (SELECTED)

Athletics

Richard Heng, Henry He, Men’s marathon final (6.30pm)

Goh Shing Ling, Women’s marathon final (6.45pm)

Swimming

Quah Ting Wen, Amanda Lim, Women’s 50m freestyle heats (10.04am, 10.09am) final (7pm)

Quah Zheng Wen, Teong Tzen Wei, Men’s 50m butterfly heats (10.10am, 10.15am) final (7.01pm)

Elle Tay, Letitia Sim, Women’s 200m breaststroke heats (10.16am, 10.23am) final (7.18pm)

Chan Chun Ho, Maximillian Ang, Men’s 200m breaststroke heats (10.27am) final (7.37pm)

Ashley Lim, Gan Ching Hwee, Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen, Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final (7.55pm)

Ardi Azman, Glen Lim, Jonathan Tan, Mikkel Lee, Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final (8.04pm)

Bowling

Jomond Chia, Ryan Toh, Nu’man Syahmi, Mike Ong, Men’s singles prelims (11am), quarterfinals, semifinals, finals (3.30pm)

Kabaddi

Women’s standard style round robin vs Timor-Leste (10.50am), final (5.30pm)

Golf

Justin Kuk, Brayden Lee, Sean Lee, Troy Storm, Men’s individual final round (9am)

Justin Kuk, Brayden Lee, Sean Lee, Troy Storm, Men’s team final round (9am)

Chen Xingtong, Inez Ng, Valencia Chang, Women’s individual final round (9am)

Chen Xingtong, Inez Ng, Valencia Chang, Women’s team final round (9am)

EVENTS TO WATCH

Athletics

Singapore’s Richard Heng, Henry He (men) and Goh Shing Ling (women) will take to Bangkok roads aiming to end long medal droughts in the marathon. The Republic have not won a men’s medal since Soh Rui Yong’s gold in 2017, with the last woman to stand on the podium coming 28 years ago – when Toh Soh Liang clinched bronze in 1997.

Badminton

Indonesia’s badminton winning streak of 48 years at the Games will be put to the test. They have finalists in the men and women’s doubles as well as the men’s singles. They are the most decorated medallists in the event with 245, including winning four of the five individual gold medals in the 2023 edition.

FUN FACT OF THE DAY

Vietnamese middle-distance runner Nguyen Thi Oanh made it a quintet of consecutive titles in the women’s 5,000m on Dec 13, adding a 13th SEA Games gold medal to her already impressive trophy cabinet. This feat puts her on par with countrywoman Nguyen Thi Huyen for most gold medals in the Games’ athletics history, although she will get the chance to claim the record outright in the 10,000m on Dec 15.