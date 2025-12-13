SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 13

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION (SELECTED)

Athletics

Tia Rozario, Women’s triple jump final (5.50pm)

Harry Curran, Marc Louis, Men’s 200m heats (6pm, 6.07pm) finals (8.15pm)

Shanti Pereira, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Women’s 200m heats (6.20pm, 6.27pm) finals (8.25pm)

Thiruben Thana Rajan, Zubin Muncherji, Men’s 800m heats (6.45pm, 6.52pm)

Shaun Goh, Men’s 5,000m final (7.20pm)

Vanessa Lee, Nicole Low, Women’s 5,000m final (7.45pm)



Swimming

Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Women’s 100m butterfly heats (10am, 10.05am) final (7pm)

Julia Yeo, Levenia Sim, Women’s 100m backstroke heats (10.14am) final (7.19pm)

Elle Tay, Letitia Sim, Women’s 100m breaststroke heats (10.30am, 10.36am) final (7.54pm)

Victoria Lim, Women’s 400m individual medley heats (10.38am) final (8.11pm)

Quah Zheng Wen, Jonathan Tan, Men’s 100m butterfly heats (10.12am) final (7.02pm)

Quah Zheng Wen, Ardi Azman, Men’s 200m freestyle heats (10.28am) final (7.36pm)



Extreme Sports - Skateboarding

Tina Wan, Women’s skateboard park final (6pm)

Farris Rahman, Felix Balzer, Men’s skateboard park final (8pm)



Extreme Sports - Sport Climbing

Denzel Chua, Ezell Low, Andre Ho, Men’s speed qualification (10am, 11.20am) final (7pm)

Jeanette Koh, Janelle Phua, Women’s speed qualification (11am) final (7pm)

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Thai sprint sensation Puripol Boonson is chasing a triple crown after scorching the track to win the 100m title on Dec 11. In a bid to emulate his feat from the Hanoi Games in 2022, he will be hoping to claim the 200m before tackling the 4x100m race.Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira is going for 200m gold too to complete a double-double.

TENNIS

Thailand are gunning for both the men and women’s team titles but Indonesia stand in their way. The hosts are bidding to win their fourth successive men’s team crown since 2015 (the event was not held in 2017 and 2019). Their women, meanwhile, have revenge on their minds after losing the title to the Indonesians in 2023.

FUN FACT OF THE DAY

These Games have a touch of royalty, with Thai Queen Suthida taking part in the SSL47 keelboat sailing event from Dec 15-18. Meanwhile, Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his sister, Princess Azemah, have a silver medal to show, from the polo (2-4 goals) event.