SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 12

Hans Pereira is part of the Singapore baseball team who will play Indonesia for the bronze medal on Dec 12.

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION (selected)

Athletics

Rueben Lee, Subaraghav Hari Tamil Selvam Men’s 400m heats (10.50am), final (6.30pm)

Kampton Kam, Andrew Pak Men’s high jump final (5.40pm)

Kerstin Ong Women’s 100m hurdles final (7pm)

Ang Chen Xiang Men’s 110m hurdles heats (5.45pm), final (7.10pm)



Swimming

Quah Ting Wen, Ashley Lim Women’s 100m freestyle heats (10am), final (7pm)

Julia Yeo, Victoria Lim Women’s 200m backstroke heats (10.12am), final (7.23pm)

Gan Ching Hwee Women’s 400m freestyle heats (10.22am), final (8.13pm)

Zackery Tay Men’s 400m individual medley final (7.02pm)

Russel Pang Men’s 1,500m freestyle final (7.41pm)

Chan Chun Ho, Jonathan Tan, Mikkel Lee, Quah Zheng Wen, Teong Tzen Wei Men’s 4x100m medley relay final (8.34pm)

Ju-Jitsu

Kenneth Tan Men’s ne-waza Under-62kg prelims to finals (10am)

Ivan Chua, Paul Lim Men’s ne-waza Under-77kg prelims to finals (10am)

Jaslyn Ee, Natasha Hazirah Women’s ne-waza Under-63kg prelims to finals (10am)



Baseball

Men’s team third-place play-off – Sgp v Ina (10.30am)

EVENTS TO WATCH

Swimming

After Quah Jing Wen and her brother Zheng Wen lost their grips on Dec 10 in the women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 100m backstroke – events they had previously dominated for four and five editions respectively, the third of the siblings, Ting Wen, will be hoping to retain her crown in the 100m freestyle, in which she is the favourite. A win would take her tally in the event to six golds in a row at the Games.

Baseball

Singapore will be looking for a first baseball medal when they face Indonesia in the bronze play-off at the Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Baseball Stadium in Pathum Thani. Meanwhile, the hosts and favourites the Philippines are set to duke it out for the gold, which will be the fourth time that the two sides have met in the final.

Fun Fact of the Day

Malaysia’s karate queen Chandran Shahmalarani (women’s kumite Under-50kg) will be looking to secure a hat-trick of golds at the SEA Games, having already won in the 2021 and 2023 editions. She is riding a wave of confidence, having won a silver at the world championships in November.